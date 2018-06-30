Lawful permanent resident to be freed nearly three weeks after arrest

Nearly three weeks after immigration agents arrested a lawful permanent resident outside his Arleta home, his case has been closed and he is scheduled to be released from custody Friday evening.
Jose Luis Garcia’s case gained national attention after he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on June 10 during a three-day operation targeting public safety threats in the L.A. area. The 62-year-old has been a lawful permanent resident since 1988 and the last conviction on his record was a misdemeanor domestic violence charge from 2001.
On Thursday, Garcia’s immigration lawyer, Mackenzie Mackins, spoke with the prosecutor. On Friday, Mackins said, “we won and he will be released without bond” and his case is now closed.
Garcia is set to get out between 8 and 9 p.m. Friday.
“I do think the government in this case was aware of the outpouring of community support and they were aware of the media attention, and so I definitely think that helped,” Mackins said. “I will say that this is rare to happen, as far as completing the case on the first court date at the initial hearing. It’s extraordinary, it does not happen.”
When ICE arrested Garcia, the agency said that according to databases, Garcia “has past criminal convictions that make him amenable to removal from the United States.”
The agency did not specify the convictions, but a search of court records pulled up the 2001 conviction, as well as a 1987 conviction for violating a protective order. In the domestic violence case, Garcia was sentenced to 25 days in jail and three years’ probation.
Garcia came to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Michoacan when he was 13 and worked in the fields of Northern California. He eventually bought a home in Arleta, where he lived with his wife, their two children and a granddaughter.
On Friday, the courtroom was filled with Garcia’s family, friends and people he works with. His daughter, Natalie Garcia, sat in the front row.
“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Natalie Garcia said. “I’m so thankful and I’m so relieved. My father didn’t belong there.”
Even though her father’s case has been resolved, “the fight’s not over,” she said.
“This is happening to many people all around and they don’t have a voice.… I want to be a supportive voice for them and advocate for them and so does my father,” Natalie Garcia said. “I don’t want grandfathers like my father in detention when they’re not supposed to be and criminals out in the street.”
Jose Luis Garcia had not tried to become a naturalized citizen because of the financial cost but is planning to do so as soon as possible.
“Starting tomorrow, he’ll be eligible to file for naturalization,” Mackins said. “While he was still in shackles and a jumpsuit in the court, I told him, ‘Next step is to naturalize.’ He said that’s his No. 1 priority, beyond hugging his granddaughter and returning home.”