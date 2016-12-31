With a loved one held prisoner in Cambodia, a Long Beach family has been living an international nightmare

When Meach Sovannara boarded a flight to Cambodia in 2015, his wife and three daughters knew there was a chance he might never return to their modest Long Beach home.

Jamie Meach was no stranger to her husband’s battles with the Cambodian government. It was Sovannara’s activism, after all, that forced the family to seek asylum in the United States more than a decade earlier. He had returned to Cambodia since then, but protests that followed a controversial national election had endangered Sovannara’s safety once more.

A dual citizen of the U.S. and Cambodia, Sovannara was charged with attempting to incite an insurrection in 2014 after delivering a speech at a protest in Phonm Penh, the country’s capital.

Sovannara returned to the U.S. after being released on bond, but with a court hearing looming, he had a choice to make: Live safely in exile in Long Beach, or risk imprisonment to continue the fight against a government that has been widely criticized for human rights violations.

Despite the risks, Jamie Meach and her husband knew he had to return home.

In July 2015, Sovannara and 10 others were convicted of various crimes connected to the protests after what human rights activists have called a “show trial.” Sovannara’s attorneys were not allowed to enter closing arguments, and justices deliberated for 15 minutes before returning with a conviction, according to Amnesty International. Although no evidence was presented at trial, Sovannara was sentenced to 20 years in Prey Sar prison, a hellish, overcrowded complex where family and friends fear he could be killed at any moment.

Meach Sovannara leaves an appellate court hearing in Cambodia in 2016. (Associated Press)

An appeal of Sovannara’s conviction was denied earlier this year. But friends and activists hope a federal lawsuit brought against the Cambodian government in Los Angeles and diplomatic pressures exerted in Washington will help secure his release.

But as those wheels turn slowly, Sovannara’s stand has left his family trapped in an international nightmare, one that has roiled Long Beach’s sprawling Cambodian refugee community and agitated lawmakers tasked with managing diplomatic relations between Washington and Phnom Penh.

As they hold out hope, some say Sovannara made peace with the potential consequences of his decision long before returning to his native land.

“Meach Sovannara already knows his fate,” said Bo K.S. Uce, a family friend and activist.

Huddled close with her daughters, Jamie Meach said she doesn’t regret her husband’s gamble.

The fight against Hun Sen, the former Khmer Rouge commander who has served as Cambodia’s prime minister for nearly 30 years and is considered a dictator by human rights advocates, was more important than their family’s needs.

“We’ve seen, both of us … Hun Sen’s violations of human rights, his oppressions of democracy, and everything like that,” she said through an interpreter. “So I had to, for my own self, I had to sacrifice in order for my husband to help liberate Cambodia.”

When the couple first met in 1994, they were schoolteachers in Cambodia’s Bonteay Meanchey Province, well off the radar of a national government that has routinely met dissent with brutal reprisals. They married five years later, Jamie Meach said. But as their bond grew, so did Sovannara’s desire to help expose government abuses, past and present.

Sovannara had worked as a journalist before he became a teacher, and he returned to the field as a reporter and host with Radio Free Asia shortly after the couple wed, Jamie Meach said. For the next several years, Sovannara would publish stories that were highly critical of the government, taking specific aim at misuse of funds and allegations of election rigging by the Cambodian People’s Party, the political powerhouse that has controlled Cambodia for decades, Jamie Meach said.

Sometime in 2003, Sovannara became embroiled in an argument with Sar Kheng, a former Khmer Rouge commander and congressman who is now the Cambodian minister of the interior, and Jamie Meach immediately grew concerned. Reporters who criticize the government often face arrest, or worse.

In Sovannara’s case, it was the latter. The death threats began within days, Jamie Meach said. After men on motorcycles came to their home and tried to break in, the coupledecided to flee to Long Beach.

“We had to come as tourists first, then apply for asylum,” she said. “Otherwise they would have killed us.”

The family arrived in Long Beach in 2003, and they were granted asylum in 2004, Jamie Meach said.

For the next nine years, Sovannara largely remained in Long Beach, working with Jamie Meach to publish a Khmer-language newspaper. He would occasionally travel back to Cambodia to visit his mother, never explaining how he was able to remain safe, she said.

Nine years would pass before Sovannara could openly return to his native land. With the Cambodian government under increasing international pressure to hold fair elections, Sovannara became the media director for the insurgent Cambodia National Rescue Party in 2013 and began making trips to Phnom Penh.

After closer-than-expected parliamentary elections — which many Cambodians believed had been stolen by Hun Sen— a popular uprising was met with brutal police crackdowns.

“The 2013 election was a wake-up call for the authorities who thought they had everything under control,” said Sophal Ear, a professor at Occidental College and expert on Cambodian politics.

Anti-government protests lasted for months in Phnom Penh’s Freedom Park, and violent clashes with national police led to the park’s closure. Sovannara participated in a July 2014 rally calling for the park to be reopened. During that speech, he criticized Hun Sen’s administration for ceding land to Vietnam in a border dispute, Jamie Meach said.

Those remarks kick started the dubious criminal proceedings that led to Sovannara’s imprisonment. Now, with almost no way to communicate with him, Sovannara’s family waits in Long Beach, fearful that Prey Sar prison may become his tomb.

Experts on Cambodian politics describe the facility as an overcrowded, brutal lockup that is a haven for disease. Sovannara could be killed in a staged fight, poisoned at mealtime or beaten by guards at the government’s behest, his family and activists contend.