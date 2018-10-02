Prominent gynecologist at Huntington Hospital again accused of sexual misconduct by medical board

Less than three years after the lawsuit settled, another patient complained to the medical board. The woman, identified only by the initials W.C. in medical board papers, alleged that after a nurse left the exam room at a 2008 checkup, Sutton gave her unsolicited sex advice and instructed her to call him later if she had “a fantasy or ‘any new sexual adventure.’” At the time, the woman was naked under an exam gown and Sutton was patting and rubbing her bare thigh, according to the medical board.