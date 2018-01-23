Advertisement

Pedestrian in crosswalk killed in Mid-City hit and run

Hailey Branson-Potts
By
Jan 23, 2018 | 6:20 AM
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning in Mid-City, police said. (Los Angeles Times)

A female pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mid-City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's West Traffic Division.

The woman was walking in the intersection of Crenshaw and Washington boulevards at about 2:20 a.m. when she was struck, authorities said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the driver fled.

A witness told NBC News that the vehicle was a light-colored Ford or Chevrolet sedan.

The LAPD has asked anyone with information about the collision to contact West Traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson

