Rider dies after standing on motorcycle and falling on 15 Freeway in illegal stunt show

A rider was killed Sunday after he stood on his motorcycle during an illegal stunt on the 15 Freeway in Corona and tumbled onto the road, officials said.

Leslie Elliott, a 28-year-old Garden Grove resident, was pronounced dead at Corona Regional Medical Center, according to the Riverside County coroner’s bureau.

Elliott was one of 20 to 30 members of the motorcycle group, Ruthless Ryderz, who were riding on the northbound 15 Freeway near Weirick Road just before 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The group was causing traffic woes on the freeway as members slowed and blocked motorists so that riders “could perform illegal stunts on the freeway,” CHP Sgt. Nathan Baer said in a statement.

As the group slowed traffic for their stunt show, Elliott stood up onto the seat of his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle, the sergeant said.

Elliott, who was not holding onto the handlebars, lost control of his bike, tumbled off and landed on the road, Baer said.

Elliott suffered major head trauma even though he was wearing a helmet, the sergeant said.

According to Baer, group members removed Elliott’s motorcycle from the scene and hid it at a nearby Arco gas station.

“Members of the club at the collision scene and at the location of the motorcycle were not cooperative,” he said.

