Building project collapses in downtown Oakland; workers injured

Several people were injured in a partial collapse of a building under construction in downtown Oakland on Friday morning, authorities said.

The collapse — either of a balcony or floor — occurred about 9:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Broadway, an Oakland Fire dispatcher said.

At least five people were initially reported to be under the structure when it collapsed but have since emerged, the dispatcher said.

Images from Bay Area news outlets showed paramedics placing workers on stretchers.

It was not immediately known if anyone was killed in the collapse.

The building is being constructed by Johnstone Moyer Inc. The firm lists the project as multi-story, mixed-use building with 423 apartment units and thousands of feet of retail space.

The company declined to comment on the crash Friday morning.

