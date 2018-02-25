Street closures for the 90th Oscars celebration start Sunday and will intensify during the week

If you were planning to cruise Hollywood Boulevard on Sunday night, go early.
At 10 p.m., the block west of Highland Avenue — where the TLC Chinese Theatre, El Capitan Theatre, Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Michael Jackson's star are found — will be closed to vehicles.
The closure, to clear the way for construction of camera stations, fan bleachers and pre-show stages for the 90th Oscars ceremony, will continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 7.
In a plan worked out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the city of Los Angeles, additional streets, sidewalks and crosswalks will be closed for varying periods leading up to the event Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre.
In addition to the street closures, MTA subway trains will bypass the Hollywood and Highland station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 3, until 6 a.m. Monday, March 5. Service at the station will resume with the first scheduled train after 6 a.m.
Closures will become more extensive during the week, including Orchard Alley north of the theater, Hawthorn Alley and Hawthorn Avenue to the south and portions of Orange Avenue to the west.
For 24 hours beginning at 4 a.m. Sunday, March 4, some streets will be closed in a wider area extending east to Wilcox Avenue and west to El Centro Place. Access will be allowed for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles.
Detailed descriptions and maps of the closures are available from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the 6th and the 13th District City Council field offices and on the Academy's website.