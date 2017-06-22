Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots person in Palmdale

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a person in Palmdale early Thursday, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The deputy shot the person about 3:45 a.m. in the 38500 block of 10th Street East, officials said. After being taken to a local hospital, the person was pronounced dead, they said.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department could not immediately describe the nature of the call to which the deputy had been responding or what had led to the shooting. The identity of the slain person was not immediately available.

Multiple investigations will be launched as a result of the shooting, including probes by the sheriff’s department’s homicide and internal affairs bureaus, the coroner’s office and the district attorney’s office. The shooting will also be reported to the sheriff’s department’s office of the inspector general, which will provide oversight of the investigative process.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.