Dead body found in burned RV in Rancho Park, authorities say

Firefighters found a dead body inside a recreational vehicle in Rancho Park that was fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
An RV that was parked in an alley at 2734 S. Westwood Blvd. was reported to be ablaze at 11:16 a.m., said Margaret Stewart, a fire department spokeswoman.
There were few details immediately available about the deceased person, including his or her age and gender.
Stewart said nothing else caught fire and that the blaze in the RV was extinguished quickly.
Twitter: @haileybranson