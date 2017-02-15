Secret witness in Robert Durst murder case revealed to be a friend of victim Susan Berman

The secret witness set to testify at a hearing in the murder case against New York real estate heir Robert Durst was revealed Wednesday to be Nathan “Nick” Chavin, a longtime friend of the multimillionaire and the woman Durst is accused of killing.

Chavin, 72, made his first appearance in Los Angeles’ Airport Courthouse shortly before 3 p.m., flanked by two bodyguards.

Although a preliminary hearing in Durst’s murder trial is not set to take place until October, prosecutors had sought to question Chavin in advance, saying they had uncovered evidence showing a “possible danger” to the man’s life. They began questioning another witness Tuesday, in fear that witness might die before the case went to trial next year.

Durst, 73, is charged with murder in the execution-style slaying of his friend Susan Berman. Prosecutors say he fired a single shot through the back of her head inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000, allegedly because she knew too much about the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen. He has pleaded not guilty.

Berman, an author, became a frequent media spokeswoman for Durst in the years after the disappearance and, according to Durst, she once told him that detectives had reached out to her, asking questions about Kathleen.

Chavin referenced the accused when introducing himself in court on Wednesday.

“I know him as Bob or Bobby,” he said. “I’ve known Bob Durst for 25 or 30 years. I met Bob Durst through a very dear friend of mine, Susan Berman.”

In court, Chavin said that he and Durst were best friends, adding that Durst was one of the best men at his wedding. The witness said Durst drastically changed the trajectory of his career when he invited him to do the advertising for some of the Durst Organization’s holdings.

That work “became like a snowball,” Chavin said, opening up the opportunity to add many other lucrative accounts. Chavin said that Durst and his father, Seymour, changed his life, describing Seymour Durst as his mentor.

Chavin was an advertising executive in New York City, and received a master’s degree in creative writing from San Francisco State University, according to a wedding announcement published in the New York Times in 1988.

Chavin is the former boss of Susan Giordano, a close friend of Durst’s. Giordano was questioned by prosecutors earlier on Wednesday and said she and Durst had spoken at least once a week, even while he was jailed.

Deputy Dist. Atty. John Lewin pressed Giordano on Wednesday about her relationship with the defendant, which she said was strictly platonic.

Giordano said that over the years Durst had given her roughly $350,000. When pressed by the prosecutor, she said that she and Durst have spoken in the past of getting a “love nest,” where they’d live together for the rest of their lives.

Durst stared at her, expressionless, as she testified, and as she walked off the witness stand, tears filled her eyes.

When Durst was arrested by FBI agents on March 14, 2015, at a hotel in New Orleans, officials found guns, stacks of cash, a fake ID and an old-man mask. He was charged with Berman’s murder two days later. He was transferred to Los Angeles in November 2016 after being sentenced on federal gun charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October, meaning a murder trial is unlikely to start until at least 2018.

Berman’s death and Kathleen Durst’s 1982 disappearance were featured prominently in “The Jinx,” a six-part HBO documentary series about Robert Durst’s life that aired in 2015. The series includes video from Durst’s 2003 trial in Galveston, Texas, where he was accused of killing a neighbor, Morris Black. Durst admitted killing Black, saying he’d shot him in self-defense before chopping up the man’s body and tossing the pieces into Galveston Bay. He was ultimately acquitted of murder in Black’s death.

At a court hearing last month, Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. John Lewin argued that the Galveston killing amounted to murder, not self-defense, and said the prosecution team in L.A. had evidence that could have been presented more effectively at the Texas trial.

Lewin didn’t elaborate on how, or whether, the evidence would be used in the Berman trial, and Durst’s lead attorney, Dick DeGuerin, balked at the reference to rehashing the old case, saying it would amount to “double jeopardy.”

On Tuesday, the first witness called by the prosecution testified. Dr. Albert Kuperman — who was associate dean of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where Durst’s wife had been enrolled — told the court that he received a call on Feb. 1, 1982, from someone identifying herself as Kathleen Durst. The call came the same day Kathleen was expected to begin a clerkship in pediatrics and a day after she was last seen. Prosecutors have said there’s evidence to suggest she was already dead at the time of the call.

The call that Monday morning lasted about five minutes, Kuperman said, and the woman said she would be absent because she was sick.

“Are you able to say based on the voice that it was or wasn’t Kathleen Durst?” a prosecutor asked.

“No,” Kuperman responded, adding that he’d never spoken on the phone with Durst before.

Prosecutors contend that Berman made the call. But Durst scoffed at that suggestion during a jailhouse interrogation after his 2015 arrest.

“She would not have risked her life for something like that,” Durst told Lewin.

During the interrogation — which the defense has argued was “improper and deceptive” — the prosecutor peppered Durst with pointed questions.

“If you had killed Susan, would you tell me?" Lewin asked.

“No,” Durst responded.

At one point, the prosecutor said he had proof that Durst took a flight from New York to San Francisco a few days before Berman’s death, saying, “I think you drove down to Los Angeles —”

Durst cut him off, finishing the prosecutor’s thought: “and killed Susan and drove back?”

“I do,” the prosecutor said.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com