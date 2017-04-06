Man convicted of killing his sister spits at judge and yells obscenities after his sentencing

When the judge Thursday handed down a prison term of 77 years to life, Johnny Goins could barely contain his contempt.

Goins, 32, who was convicted of fatally shooting his sister and attempting to kill his nephew, began firing off a slew of obscenities, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

As he was led away to lockup by the bailiff in an Alhambra courtroom, Goins turned toward Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Jared Moses and spat at him, Ardalani said.

Goins was found guilty in February of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. The jury had deliberated one day before handing down the verdict.

Early in the morning of March 5, 2015, Goins carried a revolver to his sister’s apartment along Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel. He opened fire through the apartment’s window and door, and struck his sister, Tanaya Goins, in the head and chest.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartment about 6:40 a.m. Tanaya Goins was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later. She was 32.

Her then-13-year-old son was also hit by the gunshots, but he survived, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Goins went to his older sister’s apartment because his sister and his girlfriend were in a dispute.

The girlfriend said Goins tried to suffocate her. She also told Goins’ sister that he had post-traumatic stress disorder because of violence that he experienced as a child.

Tanaya Goins replied that her brother did not suffer any child abuse, prosecutors said.

Later, Goins went to his sister’s apartment and carried out the slaying.

A witness who saw Goins flee after the shooting testified during trial. Authorities arrested him later that day in Moreno Valley.

