Third river fatality this year at Sequoia National Park

A 26-year-old woman has died after falling into a creek in Sequoia National Park, the third drowning in the park this year, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday evening when the woman fell into Silliman Creek near the Twin Lakes Trail and was subsequently swept downstream, according to the National Park Service.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Record high temperatures in the region coupled with rapidly melting snow in mountain areas is causing swift, cold and dangerous river conditions, park officials warned.

“River crossings fluctuate with temperature and time of day,” U.S. Park Ranger Leah Tobin said in a prepared statement. “Just because you are able to cross in the morning, does not mean the same crossing will be at the same level when you come back in the afternoon.”

Saturday’s drowning was the third in the park this year.

On April 21, a 21-year-old Tulare woman died after she fell into the Kaweah River and was swept away. In a separate incident eight days earlier, a woman drowned when she slipped and fell into the Tule River.

