Gunman with rifle opens fire at LAPD near South L.A. park, prompting massive search

A man armed with a rifle fired several rounds toward police Thursday night near a park in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers in the area reported they were fired upon about 7 p.m. at San Pedro and 49th streets, on the western edge of the South Park Recreation Center, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.

Police set up a perimeter in the neighborhood to search for the gunman, who was described as an adult Latino male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported, Im said.

Earlier in the evening, a group of children were playing soccer in the park, which has a pool, baseball diamond and tennis courts.

The burst of gunfire brought the game to a halt, and families and children ran for cover.

One woman ran toward the shooting, yelling, “Where’s my son? Where’s my son?”

Gregorio Garcia was with his wife, daughter and three sons, and when he heard the shots, he threw himself and his family to the ground.

“This area is hot,” said Janet Aguilar, who was inside her car and lives nearby. “A lot of stuff going on like shootings. I don’t think I’ll bring [my kids] back for soccer practice.”

As the sun set, more police descended on the neighborhood and at least one helicopter circled overhead.

leila.miller@latimes.com

Twitter: @leilamillersays

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno