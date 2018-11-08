Active shooter wounds at least 11, including a deputy, after opening fire on hundreds inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks

Police were responding to reports of a mass shooting that left at least 11 people injured, including a deputy sheriff, Wednesday night at a Thousand Oaks bar packed with hundreds of people, authorities said.
Authorities said the scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill was still “fluid” and urged the public to stay away. Officials could not immediately confirm if anyone had been killed or confirm the status of the shooter, but Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Garo Kuredjian said investigators “don’t think there is a threat to the public.”
A gunman burst into the bar around 11:20 p.m., according to Kuredjian. When deputies arrived, they exchanged gunfire with a suspect and one of the deputies was wounded, according to Kuredjian, who did not know if the gunman had been hit.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force had been dispatched to the scene. Kuredjian said hundreds of people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting, but he could not comment on the extent of the injuries suffered by those shot.
Wednesday nights are college-themed nights open to students as young as 18, according to the bar’s website. Witnesses said the event is popular with Moorpark college students, and the Pepperdine student newspaper tweeted that students from its campus were also inside at the time of the shooting.
Aubrey Ryan, 27, of Newbury Park, was in the front of the restaurant with at least 15 friends when a man came in and started shooting at the ceiling.
The gunman shouted something but Ryan could not hear what he said. A friend threw her onto an outdoor balcony as the gunfire rang out so she could escape, said Ryan, who feared some of her friends were still inside the bar.
Another witness at the scene, who refused to give his name, said someone ran into the bar around 11:30 p.m. and started firing what appeared to be a black pistol.
"He shot a lot, at least 30 times. I could still hear gunshots after everyone left,” the man said.
Law enforcement and emergency crews were flooding the scene, and authorities were urging the public to avoid the area.
Along Moorpark Road, lines of police cars and ambulances were visible.
Borderline is a country music bar that hosts live music events. An event aimed at college students, which was open to students 18 and older was scheduled to take place this evening, according to the bar’s website and Instagram page.
This is the second time this year Thousand Oaks has been victim to a public spasm of violence in a crowded area. In March, a man shot and killed his wife before attempting to shoot himself at the Thousand Oaks Mall.
Carl Edgar, a 24-year-old Tarzana resident, said he had about 20 friends inside the bar, where he is a regular. The bar is an extremely popular hangout for Moorpark College students on Wednesday nights, according to Edgar, who wasn’t there Wednesday night but was speaking with friends who were inside when the shooting began.
One texted him that she was hiding in a bathroom, fearing for her life. But Edgar said he was hopeful that his friends were safe.
Some of them, sadly, had been through this before.
“There are a few people we can’t get a hold of, but in these situations people usually turn off their phones to be safe so I’m not gonna get too worried. A lot of my friends survived Route 91,” he said, referring to a mass shooting that killed 57 during a country music festival in Las Vegas last year. “If they survived that, they will survive this.”
1:25 a.m.: Updated to raise the number of wounded from 7 to 11.
1:05 a.m.: This story was updated with comments from the scene and the number of people shot.
This story was first published at 12:00 a.m.