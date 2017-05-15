Pursuit suspect shot by police on live TV following chase in South L.A.

A man was shot by police on live TV following a pursuit through South L.A. on Monday afternoon.

The man, along with a woman, had abandoned a white van after leading South Gate police on a chase on the 710 and 91 freeways and nearby surface streets, at times driving into oncoming traffic. The chase and its violent aftermath were observed by a KTLA news helicopter and broadcast live.

The van was believed to be stolen, KTLA reported.

The chase ended when the man drove the van onto a road that dead-ended at railroad tracks protected by a chain link fence next to the 91 Freeway in Long Beach. He and a passenger, who dropped two large bags on a dirt embankment at the fence line, then hopped the barrier and ran along the tracks and under a freeway overpass, the KTLA broadcast showed.

At least two officers were in close pursuit and jumped the fence and ran after them.

After the apparent driver emerged from beneath the overpass, the KTLA camera zoomed in on him as he rummaged through a backpack he was cradling with his left arm. He dropped a black object onto the gravel and then, moments later, pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at pursuing officers.

No gunfire is heard but the suspect then falls to the ground. He gets back up as an officer runs into the camera’s field of view and takes a shooting stance. The suspect then falls to the ground again as two more officers can be seen running into view with weapons pointed at the suspect. It’s unclear what happened to the second suspect, who disappeared from the camera frame.

South Gate police did not return an immediate request for comment. The status of the suspect was not immediately known.

