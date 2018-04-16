L.A. shops would get voice, not veto, in sidewalk vending

Brick-and-mortar businesses in Los Angeles would get a chance to oppose vendors planning to set up shop on adjacent sidewalks, but would not be able to turn them down outright, under a revised proposal for new regulations announced Monday at City Hall.
As L.A. crafts rules to legalize and regulate the vendors who hawk ice cream, hot dogs and other food and goods on its sidewalks, business groups have pushed for property owners to be able to decide whether vending can happen outside their doors.
Shopkeepers have argued that sidewalk vendors can undercut their business, and have blocked and sullied nearby walkways.
Street vendors and their advocates counter that it is unfair to give shops that kind of veto power over other entrepreneurs. The ACLU of Southern California, the National Immigration Law Center and other groups said in a letter that the idea raised "grave legal and constitutional concerns" and could ramp up the risk of extortion.
The new proposal, unveiled at a council committee meeting Monday, is an attempt at a compromise.
Shops would not be able to simply prohibit vending on the adjacent sidewalks, but property owners would get alerted when sidewalk sellers seek permits to do business outside their doors. They would then have a chance to lodge an appeal.
The exact details of the process still have to be worked out by city staffers, but Councilman Curren Price proposed something similar to the city system for permitting sidewalk dining.
"I can't support a provision that could potentially lead to extortion of a vulnerable population," Price said Monday, explaining his decision. "It's my job as an elected (official) to make sure that everyone is treated fairly."
At the Monday meeting, lawmakers also loosened some of the proposed rules surrounding where sidewalk vendors can set up on each block, which vendors had criticized as too complicated and restrictive.
The decision now heads to the entire council, which is scheduled to vote Tuesday to ask city lawyers to start drafting the new rules.
The proposed law would then come back to lawmakers again for final approval. Price said he wanted to have a new ordinance in place by July.
Legalizing vending has been a longtime dream of sidewalk sellers who have staged protests and packed hearings at City Hall. More than four years have passed since local lawmakers first proposed permitting and regulating the throngs of vendors who do business across the city.
Last year, the city eliminated criminal charges for vending under the Municipal Code, but vendors can still get administrative fines. As the city has tarried in passing new rules to legalize sidewalk vending, many complain that the lack of legal approval has left them vulnerable to harassment and abuse.
Business owners, in turn, lament that unregulated vending has run rampant in some areas. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said that the delay in passing new rules, along with dropping criminal penalties, had created a chaotic "free-for-all" on Hollywood Boulevard and left it dangerously congested.
Under the proposed rules, vendors would be prohibited within 500 feet of crowded venues such as Dodger Stadium, the Hollywood Bowl, Staples Center, the Coliseum, Universal Studios and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sidewalk sales could also be banned or restricted based on health and safety concerns in additional areas that will be picked out by council members in consultation with city attorneys and other staff.
The draft rules would allow only two carts per block on each side of the street in commercial and industrial zones. In addition, mobile vendors who sell food could do business in residential areas as long as each sale does not last more than seven minutes.
