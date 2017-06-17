As temperatures heat up, some plan to chill out at mass meditation in L.A. park

It could get a little toasty for a couple of thousand people expected to turn out Saturday at the recently dedicated Los Angeles State Historic Park for a mass meditation.

Temperatures in the downtown area will reach the mid-80s, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. At least 2,200 people are expected to turn out for the Mass Meditation Initiative, presented by DisclosureFest and California State Parks.

The free event, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is to feature internationally renowned speakers, workshop leaders, yoga teachers, sound healers and live music. The mass meditation is set to take place at 2 p.m.

“I don’t think mid-80s is very hot, but it’s all relative to the person,” Bartling said. “People can bring umbrellas.”

Forecasters said temperatures will be in the 70s along the coast, while coastal valleys will see the mid- to upper 80s and valleys will hit the upper 80s and 90s. Antelope Valley will see temperatures over 100 and possibly up to 108, Bartling said.

Higher temperatures are anticipated next week. Inland areas will see triple-digit temperatures on Monday, lasting through Wednesday, forecasters said. In some cases, they said, heat records are likely to be broken.

A dry high-pressure system centered over Arizona and the Southwest is to blame for the hot days ahead, forecasters said.

Desert and mountain communities will take most of the hit when it comes to the heat. Temperatures are expected to hover between 120 and 122 degrees early next week in the Coachella Valley and deserts in San Diego County.

Most cities in Los Angeles County will are expected to get 90-degree weather, while the desert communities in the Antelope Valley could see temperatures reach up to 110 degrees.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

ALSO

Think it's hot now? Just wait: Southern California's heat wave is just getting started

'Very unhealthy' smog levels expected during heat wave, SoCal regulators warn

From 122 degrees in Death Valley to 100 in Sacramento, heat wave to plague California this week