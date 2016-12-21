Storm soaks Southern California; LAX jammed

The first of two storms moved into Southern California on Wednesday evening, soaking some areas and contributing to delays at Los Angeles International Airport.

The storms could deliver snow over the weekend — and that could complicate travel plans for motorists on Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS meteorologist Scott Sukup said there was a chance of thunderstorms before the first storm moves out Thursday.

While temperatures will hover in the mid-40s and 50s across the L.A. basin through Friday, the Antelope Valley will continue to freeze. According to the weather service, Lancaster set a record low Tuesday when temperatures dropped to 10 degrees. The previous record for the day — 13 degrees — was set in 2012.

“That was definitely the coldest spot in our area,” Sukup said.

Cloud cover could preserve some of the daytime heat for high desert communities overnight, Sukup said, but temperatures will remain bitterly cold compared with the rest of the Los Angeles area.

When Friday’s storm arrives, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s, winds will increase and snow could drop on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area of the Tejon Pass, Sukup said.

“It’s fairly quick moving. It should be done pretty much by Saturday morning,” Sukup said.

The storms, along with heavy holiday air traffic and construction, jammed LAX on Wednesday night. Some flights were delayed or diverted, and traffic on the ground was congested as well.

