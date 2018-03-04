Search underway for suspect in fatal stabbing in West Hollywood

Authorities are searching for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in West Hollywood early Sunday, officials said.
The attack occurred about 1:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, said Deputy Wally Bracks of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
"Investigators learned that there was a verbal argument between the victim and an unknown person," Bracks said. "The verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed at least one time on his upper body."
Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said.
The suspect fled the scene, he said. The weapon has not been recovered.
Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call (323) 890-5500.