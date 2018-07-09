Authorities search for suspects in brutal beating of 92-year-old man

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects following an attack on a 92-year-old man in South Los Angeles last week.
Rodolfo Rodriguez had gone out for his daily walk in Willowbrook around 7 p.m. July 4 when he was assaulted, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Rodriguez’s family. Rodriguez has a broken cheekbone and bruises on his face.
His family told KTLA that a woman confronted Rodriguez after he reportedly bumped into a little girl who was with her. Rodriguez was then struck from behind and “as he fell on the ground, he blacked out,” according to Det. Matt Luna, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“The mom pushes him to the floor and grabs the brick and starts beating on him,” Rodriguez’s grandson, Erik Mendoza, told KTLA. Then, a few other men joined in, Mendoza said.
A witness driving by when the incident occurred said she also saw a few men assaulting Rodriguez while he was on the ground, Luna said. The witness told KTLA that she also came under attack after she tried to help, but was able to take a photo of the woman.
There were possibly three to four other men who were involved in the attack, Luna said.
“We have a witness that can identify the female, but that’s it,” Luna said. “We have no leads at this time.”