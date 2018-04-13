Strong winds leave thousands without power in L.A.

About 15,000 customers were without power Thursday evening as powerful winds caused outages and downed trees, officials said.
Crews were working to restore power in 19 neighborhoods, including Fairfax, Los Feliz, Exposition Park and Hyde Park, said Deborah Hong, a spokeswoman for the Department of Water and Power.
"The high winds are causing the outages," she said.
Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Fire Department, reminded the public to stay away from downed power lines and call 911 if you see them.
"Drivers should use extreme caution when approaching darkened traffic signals," Bastman said.
According to the National Weather Service, strong northerly winds began mostly in the mountains and high desert Thursday and spread to the valleys and coastal areas.
UCLA logged among the highest wind speeds in the region, with gusts of 52 mph, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the weather service. The winds traveled down to Los Angeles International Airport, which saw 40 mph gusts.
"That's impactful just because they have a north crosswind that impacts their air traffic," he said.
The San Gabriel Valley, which doesn't usually see a lot of wind, also saw strong gusts between 40 to 50 mph, he said.
