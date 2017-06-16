Months after renowned Woodland Hills hairdresser's body is discovered in a pool of blood, his wife is arrested

The wife of a renowned hairdresser has been arrested in his killing, months after his body was found in a pool of blood on the patio of his Woodland Hills home.

Jail records show Monica Sementilli, 45, was arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday afternoon by LAPD’s West Valley detectives and is being held without bail. LAPD officials could not say if additional suspects were also in custody.

The body of 49-year-old Coty Inc. executive Fabio Sementilli was found Jan. 23 on the patio of his home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road, according to police. He had “injuries to his face and significant blood,” said Officer Liliana Preciado, an LAPD spokeswoman.

When authorities arrived, he was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Preciado said. Sementilli suffered numerous stab wounds to his neck and upper torso, police said.

While investigating Sementilli’s death, police discovered his Porsche was missing but found it days later.

Sementilli, who was Canadian born, was a vice president of education for the cosmetics giant Coty, according to Modern Salon magazine.

“Sementilli mentored tens of thousands of hairdressers with a hands-on approach either on a one-to-one basis or on a grander scale,” Modern Salon wrote.

After his death, Mirella Rota Sementilli said on Facebook that her brother had a “profound existence” that affected family, colleagues, friends and the beauty industry.

“You left behind precious memories that we will forever hold close to our hearts,” she wrote. “I will never accept the suffering they put you through because being your older sister meant experiencing all your pain with you. I'm so hurt and I hope you will give me strength and guidance to live the life you were so proud of.”

Days before his death, Fabio Sementilli had posted a photograph of his 1987 hairstylist certification on Facebook in celebration of his 30 years of work in the field.

“[Thirty years] ago today I received my hairstylist certification and my professional career started with optimism, an immigrant family work ethic with no pedigree in hairdressing to speak of but I had a strong conviction with hopes and dreams,” he wrote.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.