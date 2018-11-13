Woolsey fire flare-up in Santa Monica Mountains sends firefighters scrambling

A flare-up of the Woolsey fire Tuesday prompted a massive response by firefighters as flames scorched a hillside in the Santa Monica Mountains in Ventura County.
Planes dropped fire retardant and water as fire officials warned residents in communities near Carlisle Canyon, Lake Sherwood and Boney Mountain to prepare to leave their homes quickly if firefighters announce additional evacuation orders.
Mandatory evacuations remain in effect south of Potrero Road for the Lake Sherwood and Hidden Valley areas. This evacuation area is within the perimeters east of Las Posas Road, south of Potrero Road, west of the L.A.-Ventura County line and along Pacific Coast Highway.
The spot fire, which has charred more than 50 acres, broke out around 9:15 a.m. Strong winds are pushing the flare-up toward the ocean and sending up large clouds of gray smoke that were visible for miles, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials.
Firefighters grappling with a second consecutive day of red flag conditions, which signify a powerful mix of heat, dry air and winds that could explode a small fire into a deadly inferno, had prepared for the possibility of flare-ups and new blazes igniting near the existing Woolsey fire footprint, Cal Fire Division Chief Chris Anthony said.
If an ember flies across fire lines into dense brush while the winds are blowing and humidity is hovering around 8% in the area, it is nearly a certainty a fire will ignite, Anthony said. That’s what crews suspect happened with the flare-up near Lake Sherwood.
“It’s critically dry with incredibly strong winds, so that really puts us back into a day where we could see rapid fire spread as a result of any new fires or flare-ups,” Anthony said.
The fire is quickly chewing through dry, dense brush in steep, rugged terrain. Since fire crews already were nearby, they were able to respond quickly to the latest blaze, Anthony said.
Windy conditions are expected to last until late Wednesday, bringing northeast winds from 25 to 40 mph. Gusts are expected to peak at 55 mph Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The Woolsey fire, which broke out Thursday in Ventura County and quickly spread into Malibu, has charred 96,314 acres and obliterated roughly 435 homes and businesses. Officials said crews that have surveyed about 18% of the burn area confirmed 150 structures had been destroyed, but that number is expected to grow in the coming days, fire officials said.
About 57,000 structures are threatened, and the blaze has already killed at least two people, authorities said.
A couple whose charred bodies were found in a vehicle in a driveway in Malibu on Friday probably died trying to escape the flames, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Guillermo Morales said Monday.
Investigators are still trying to identify the car’s driver and passenger, both of whom were burned beyond recognition, Morales said. Investigators don’t think the two lived at the home on Mulholland Highway near where their bodies were found. The home’s residents “have been accounted for,” Morales said.
“This driveway looks like a small road. It’s not like a normal driveway, and the whole landscape around there is burned to a crisp. We think they were probably overcome by the flames,” Morales said.
Progress is being made on containment of the blaze — which was boosted to 35% overnight — mostly in the northern region of the fire. The conflagration has burned about 150 square miles of land.
“To put that in perspective that is the size of Denver, Colo.,” Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Deputy David Richardson said.
Times staff writer Javier Panzar contributed to this report