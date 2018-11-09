Gridlock, confusion on Pacific Coast Highway as thousands flee Woodley fire as it approaches Malibu

Dozens of cars inched their way down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Friday as they tried to evacuate ahead of the Woosley fire.
The fire was moving toward the Pacific Ocean, and much of Malibu and surrounding areas were under evacuation order.
Inside a Winnebago, a couple and their 3-year-old son visiting from Germany cut a family trip short. They were planning to leave tomorrow, but officials ordered them to evacuate Friday morning.
A large cloud of smoke darkened the sky behind them as they crept along the road. In another car was Quinn Kuriger, 22, of Calabasas, who found refuge Thursday night at a friend’s Malibu home.
But the fire moved further south and he was forced to moved again. He gathered his things and was headed to Santa Monica.
He’d been in the line of cars for at least two hours. The most he’d seen of the fire was the large cloud of smoke nearby. “It’s kind of intimidating,” he said.
A few cars down, Siobhan De Clair and Layla Tipton-Ortiz, both 18, blasted Kesha as they waited in the slog of traffic.
The two Pepperdine students, who share a suite on campus, were woken at 6 a.m. to class cancellation and evacuation orders. They packed a bag and went to the cafeteria by 7:30 as instructed by school officials.
“They said this is the safest place you guys can be,” De Clair said. But Tipton-Ortiz’s father told her to come home and bring De Clair too. They got in the car and made the trek to Laguna Niguel.
“All the stuff that happened yesterday too, it’s just like everything happened all at once,” Tipton-Ortiz said. “It’s so strange. It’s sketching me out.”