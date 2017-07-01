Body of missing South Pasadena boy is found near Santa Barbara County lake, ending grim search

The remains of a missing South Pasadena boy have been found at a Santa Barbara County lake, capping weeks of frantic searching.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida said the remains were found Friday in the Lake Cachuma area. No other details were immediately released.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the boy’s death last week.

Aramazd Andressian Jr., 5, was last seen April 21 at about 1 a.m. as he was leaving Disneyland with his father, aunt and grandmother.

The next day, when the boy was supposed to be returned to his mother in San Marino, the father was found unconscious in a South Pasadena park, his gray BMW doused in gasoline. Andressian had taken prescription pills, in an effort, authorities believe, to kill himself.

Andressian was initially detained, but then released due to lack of evidence.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed a murder charge against the father last week.

Detectives believe Andressian, 35, killed his son because of tumultuous divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, authorities said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they noticed troubling developments regarding the boy’s father. Andressian had lightened his hair, shaved off his beard and begun making plans to travel to a country where he could avoid extradition back to the United States, authorities said.

