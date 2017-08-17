No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $510 million

The jackpot for the multi-state Powerball lottery grew to $510 Thursday after no one picked all six winning numbers in the latest drawing, according to the California Powerball Lottery website

The winning numbers for the $430-million jackpot drawn Wednesday were 9, 15, 43, 60, 64, and the Powerball number was 4.

A ticket containing five of the six winning numbers was sold at a 76 gas station near Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is worth more than $600,000, lottery officials said. Winning tickets worth $1 million and $2 million were sold in Florida and Texas.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are about 1 in 293 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Winning players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, other than the jackpot. The jackpot can be claimed up to a year from the date that the winning numbers were drawn.

The next Powerball lottery drawing is Saturday night.

