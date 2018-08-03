143-mph 'fire tornado' that cut a path of destruction is an ominous sign of the future

The only well-documented case of a true fire tornado hitting a populated area came after years of study of the 2003 Canberra wildfires in Australia, in which scientists said the tornado lifted off along its track — making it distinct from a fire whirl. That fire tornado lifted up an 8-ton firetruck and also picked up a 2-ton police car and dropped it into a stormwater drain; its beacons and external attachments were stripped by strong winds. On one street, some homes were destroyed by fire, while others suffered only wind damage.