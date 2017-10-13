Santa Rosa mayor surveys his devastated city: 'The fire did not discriminate'

Things were looking up for Santa Rosa. The city finished a $10-million effort to revitalize its downtown square and anchor new development, and a new commuter train started running to the Bay Area.

When Mayor Chris Coursey spoke about building more housing at a conference in Santa Fe, N.M., a member of the audience called out, "You've just got an embarrassment of riches in Santa Rosa!"

"That's been ringing in my ears all week," Coursey said Friday.

He said he returned from the conference on Saturday and was awakened up by a phone call at 2 a.m. on Monday morning to learn that wildfires were whipping through the town where he's lived for 37 years.

"This is a huge blow in many ways," Coursey said while sitting outside an emergency shelter at the county fairground. His son, an English teacher, was there volunteering.

Coursey is a former journalist who served on the city council for two years before becoming mayor a year ago. He lives in a condo near downtown, which he now shares with his sister, who evacuated her home, and his girlfriend, an Oakland nurse who is volunteering in town.

The fire devastated Santa Rosa, burning nearly 3,000 structures, including landmark hotels and even the city’s new fire station. It destroyed whole neighborhoods, including Coffey Park and Fountaingrove.

Coursey's week has been a blur of emergency meetings. A woman, her red-rimmed eyes swollen with tears, recognized him at the shelter and came over to say she lost her home.

Afterward, Coursey said, "In a way, I feel really helpless. People keep asking me, what is your job right now. It's just hugging my city."

On Tuesday, he spent the day at a shelter, talking with residents, all of whom wanted to know if their house was still standing and when they could go home. He had no answers.

On Wednesday, he took a tour of the devastated areas with city council members.

"It was sobering," he said.

One of Santa Rosa's biggest challenges is building new housing. Coursey said he believes that 3,000 out of the city's 60,000 homes were destroyed. The flames ravaged mansions with circular staircases and beautiful views of wine country, then tore through restaurants and stores and reached middle-income neighborhoods with rows and rows of homes.

"The fire did not discriminate," he said.

Coursey said no one knows what comes next.

"We're having a hard enough time getting our heads around the here and now," he said. "How do we recover from this? What do we need to do? As far as concrete answers, I don't think those exist yet."

