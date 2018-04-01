Advertisement

Orange County sheriff's deputies arrest man suspected of stabbing his parents, killing one

Ruben Vives
By
Mar 31, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Orange County sheriff's deputies arrest man suspected of stabbing his parents, killing one
Yihong Peng, 30, is suspected of killing his mother and critically injuring his father at the family's San Juan Capistrano home Friday. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother and critically injuring his father during a fight at the family's San Juan Capistrano home, authorities said Saturday.

Yihong Peng was booked on suspicion of murder Friday night and remains in jail pending $1 million bail, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Advertisement

The incident began outside the home near La Novia and Ortega Highway when an altercation between family members turned deadly, according to the sheriff's statement.

Neighbors called police when they saw a man standing in the middle of the street with a knife.

"Deputies arrived to the scene within one minute and located two victims, both with stab wounds and observed the suspect attempting to flee the scene," the sheriff's statement said. "Following a short pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene."

Authorities identified the female victim as Wei Ping Shen, 59, of San Juan Capistrano. The second victim, a male in his 50s, was critically injured and was taken to a hospital. The man is expected to survive.

The motive for the stabbings is under investigation, sheriff's officials said.

Yihong Peng is scheduled to make his first court appearance April 2.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.

Advertisement
Advertisement