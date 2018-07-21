Police swarm Trader Joe's in Silver Lake amid gunfire in front of store

Los Angeles police descended a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake Saturday afternoon after a gunman opened fired outside the store at end of a police pursuit, sending shoppers diving for cover.
LAPD officers had swarmed around the store on Hyperion Avenue around 4 p.m.
The incident began as a pursuit from Hollywood that ended with a car crashing next to the store. Law enforcement sources told The Times that the gunman was in the car with his girlfriend and that he opened fire on officers and ran inside the store. It was unclear whether any hostages remained in the store or if any shoppers or employees were hurt, but TV footage showed police tending to one person who appeared to be injured.
The gunman was now barricaded in the store.
Several shoppers described on social media a terrifying scene of gunfire, people running for cover and hiding as the gunman ran into the store. One shopper said was in front of the store when the pursuit ended. She said a man opened fire and officers fired back. She sought cover behind a retaining wall.
Video on social media and television showed police helping children and families flee from the store.
A woman at a Gelson’s supermarket across the street said gunfire was heard in that store and that everyone dove the floor. She said employees eventually let shoppers out. She was not aware of anyone was hurt at the Gelson’s.
Police had closed off a large swath of Silver Lake around Hyperion and Griffith Park Boulevard.