Tustin police fatally shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff

Tustin police fatally shot a suicidal man who fired a gun in his vehicle during a two-hour standoff Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Orange County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man as 24-year-old Edwin Fuentes, of Tustin. The police department had not confirmed his identity as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to a call of a suicidal man at 7:12 p.m. in an alley near an apartment complex in the 16200 block of Main Street, said Lt. Robert Wright, a spokesman for the Tustin Police Department.

When police arrived, Fuentes was in his vehicle, which was moving, Wright said. Officers pulled in front of him and commanded him to stop. He then displayed a handgun and did not obey orders to put it down, authorities said.

A nearly two-hour standoff ensued, Wright said. At times, Fuentes pulled his vehicle forward and backward.

While in his vehicle, Fuentes fired multiple rounds from his gun, Wright said. It was unclear whether he fired at the officers.

At least one officer shot Fuentes. Officers provided first aid at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital, according to the police department.

“It is a pretty big apartment complex, so the officer [who fired] either felt for his safety or the safety of the public,” Wright said.

Fuentes was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, according to the coroner.

No police officers or civilians were injured, Wright said.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating the incident, as it does in all police shootings.

