USC lawyer says secret deal with accused campus gynecologist 'worked efficiently'

In his testimony in Sacramento to a committee chaired by state Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), Carlson suggested that dealing with Tyndall quietly as a human resources matter was “far more efficient” than pursuing the sort of “peer review and investigation that often results in a report to the medical board.” He said that Tyndall alleged during the investigation that he was being retaliated against as a whistleblower, raising the prospect in the university’s eyes that he might sue to get his job back.