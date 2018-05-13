'May gray' in L.A. won't be going away, forecasters say

It's drizzly, it's gray -- it's May in L.A.
Overcast skies with occasional drizzle are expected to last at least another week, caused by a low-pressure system hanging over Nevada, forecasters said.
"It's what you would typically call your May gray or June gloom," said David Sweet, a meterologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
As soon as the low-pressure trough moves on, another is expected to move into the region from the northern Pacific, continuing to keep a damper over Southern California.
"That tends to gin up a pretty deep rain layer," he said.
The layer of moisture over the region may briefly lift Sunday afternoon in coastal areas, and throughout the region Monday and Tuesday.
But starting Wednesday, the grays will once again envelop the area, lasting through the weekend, Sweet said.
The region can expect drizzles to light rain, and the foothill areas of L.A. County mountains will likely see measurable rainfall, according to the weather service,
