Local emergency declared as wildfire burns out of control; 3 homes lost, 2 firefighters hurt

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a local emergency and asked Gov. Jerry Brown to do the same as firefighters Sunday continued to battle a large blaze in the Verdugo Mountains that destroyed three homes, closed a major freeway and forced hundreds to evacuate.

Firefighters were hoping for some relief overnight from a heat wave that has gripped much of the state for days. Temperatures were expected to cool somewhat Sunday, with a chance of some showers and lightning due to the remains of Tropical Storm Linda. But it will still be hot and humid, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures in downtown L.A. reaching into the 90s.

The La Tuna fire was believed to be one of the largest in L.A. city history in terms of sheer acreage, officials said. The blaze destroyed three homes in Tujunga. Two firefighters were transported to hospitals for dehydration and were in stable condition, according to the L.A. Fire Department,

The fire, which shrouded the sky with plumes of white smoke, was only 10% contained late Saturday. Evacuations were lifted in Burbank but remain in effect in Glendale and Los Angeles.

It broke out a day earlier, with shifting winds sending flames in multiple directions. Fire crews confronted the same erratic conditions Saturday, Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said.

“Our biggest concern is the wind and weather,” Terrazas said. “The erratic weather is our No. 1 challenge. If there’s no wind, this is a relatively easy fire to put out. But when the wind changes, it changes our priorities because other properties become at risk.”

The fire continued to burn on multiple fronts Saturday southwest of the 210 Freeway, which remained closed between the 2 Freeway and Wheatland Avenue. Firefighters encountered punishing heat, with Burbank recording a high of 101 degrees while the Tujunga area reported 96, forecasters said.

One of those ordered to leave Saturday was Chris Hall, 37, who was spraying the roof of his Sunland home with a garden hose when two police officers pulled up to his driveway.

“Now it’s mandatory,” one of the officers told him. “Get your stuff and go.”

Hall said he wanted to stay but did not argue. He piled important documents and cherished belongings — including photos of his daughter’s birth, birthdays and visits to the zoo — into the trunk of his Nissan Sentra.

“Everything else can be replaced,” he said, sitting behind the wheel of his car.

In Tujunga, music teacher Valerie Keith frantically loaded her pets in her car, along with her two best violins, spilling the yogurt she had taken for breakfast. Before she left, she remembered something, dashing back inside to grab a framed photograph of her mother and a banjo made from a tambourine.

“When you have to leave for safety, then you suddenly realize what’s important,” she said.

To the east, a fast-moving brush fire west of Beaumont in Riverside County that erupted Saturday afternoon has grown to 3,200 acres and forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

The Palmer fire started around 1:30 p.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Fisherman’s Retreat. The fire is 10% contained.

Two small brush fires were also put out Saturday in Malibu. Another one hit near a toll plaza on the 73 Freeway in Newport Beach.