Huge crowd, clear skies, celebrities expected for women's march in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police are expecting large but peaceful crowds to converge on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for the women’s march, which should occur under mostly clear skies.

Police will be out in force, with law enforcement sources saying they expect significantly larger crowds than the hundreds who braved rain Friday for marches in downtown against Donald Trump on Inauguration Day.

Participants will begin staging at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square. The march begins at 10 a.m., with speakers in front of City Hall. Marchers will also rally on Spring Street between 2nd and 5th streets. The event is set to end at 4 p.m.

Organizers have emphasized that the march is not simply a protest against the new Trump administration.

“We stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” the organizers said in their mission statement. “In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Organizers predicted a huge turnout that will include politicians and celebrities. They released a long list of Hollywood heavyweights scheduled to attend including Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington and Barbra Streisand.

Skies were clear Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said clouds will come in the afternoon, with a 50% of rain after midnight. Highs will be about 60 degrees.

Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Caption As Trump takes office, LGBT leaders meet in Philadelphia Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Stacey Long Simmons, director of public policy for the National LGBTQ Task Force, talks about how LGBT groups are preparing for a Donald Trump presidency at the Creating Change conference in Philadelphia. Caption Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump protesters demonstrate in Washington, D.C. Caption President Donald Trump's inaugural speech Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Donald Trump gave his first address as president of the United States at his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017. Caption The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump The Inauguration of Donald Trump Caption Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump Bikers for Trump

UPDATES:

8:10 a.m.: This article was updated with the names of some of the celebrities who are scheduled to attend.

This article was originally posted at 8 a.m.