Authorities identify the victims of the Texas church shooting

Texas officials on Wednesday identified the victims killed in a shooting at a San Antonio-area church, which included a 1-year-old and a pregnant mother and her fetus.
All the victims except 7-year-old Emily Garcia, who died at the hospital, died at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs when a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, attacked the congregation during worship services on Sunday.
Their names and ages are listed below:
- Robert Scott Marshall, 56
- Karen Sue Marshall, 56
- Keith Allen Braden, 62
- Tara E. McNulty, 33
- Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14
- Peggy Lynn Warden, 56
- Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr. 77
- Sara Johns Johnson, 68
- Lula Woicinski White, 71
- Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30
- Brooke Bryanne Ward 5
- Robert Michael Corrigan 51
- Shani Louise Corrigan, 51
- Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66
- Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64
- Haley Krueger, 16
- Emily Garcia, 7
- Emily Rose Hill, 11
- Gregory Lynn Hill, 13
- Megan Gail Hill, 9
- Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36
- Noah Holcombe, 1
- Karla Plain Holcombe, 58
- John Bryan Holcombe, 60
- Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36 (pregnant)
- Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (fetus)
Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.