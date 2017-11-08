NATION

Authorities identify the victims of the Texas church shooting

Matt Pearce
Contact Reporter

Texas officials on Wednesday identified the victims killed in a shooting at a San Antonio-area church, which included a 1-year-old and a pregnant mother and her fetus.

All the victims except 7-year-old Emily Garcia, who died at the hospital, died at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs when a gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, attacked the congregation during worship services on Sunday.

Their names and ages are listed below:

  • Robert Scott Marshall, 56
  • Karen Sue Marshall, 56
  • Keith Allen Braden, 62
  • Tara E. McNulty, 33
  • Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14
  • Peggy Lynn Warden, 56
  • Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr. 77
  • Sara Johns Johnson, 68
  • Lula Woicinski White, 71
  • Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30
  • Brooke Bryanne Ward 5
  • Robert Michael Corrigan 51
  • Shani Louise Corrigan, 51
  • Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66
  • Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64
  • Haley Krueger, 16
  • Emily Garcia, 7
  • Emily Rose Hill, 11
  • Gregory Lynn Hill, 13
  • Megan Gail Hill, 9
  • Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36
  • Noah Holcombe, 1
  • Karla Plain Holcombe, 58
  • John Bryan Holcombe, 60
  • Crystal Marie Holcombe, 36 (pregnant)
  • Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (fetus)

matt.pearce@latimes.com

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

More national headlines

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
75°