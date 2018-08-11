Ceviches and serious wine

“Strange and wondrous things happen in garages,” says wine writer Patrick Comiskey. And yes, he’s talking about wine — specifically the breed of self-starter wine fanatics called “garagistes,” so named for their penchant for tinkering not in their wine cellars but in their garages. There are not a few of these, so many that they have not only their own name but their own wine festival called the Garagiste Wine Festival. He tells us what goes on there, plus highlights four local winemakers who participated in the most recent Santa Monica festival.