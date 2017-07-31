Essential California: More questions about how USC handled its former med school dean

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, July 31, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Complaints of drinking, abusive behavior dogged USC medical school dean

Doctors and other employees at USC’s Keck School of Medicine complained repeatedly about what they considered then-dean Dr. Carmen Puliafito’s hair-trigger temper, public humiliation of colleagues and drinking problem. When Puliafito came up for reappointment in 2012, many were adamant he be removed, according to current and former university employees as well as four letters of complaint reviewed by The Times. USC chose to keep him as dean. Los Angeles Times

Netflix has big debts along with big subscriber numbers

Netflix has 104 million subscribers worldwide, up 25% from last year and almost quadruple from five years ago. Its series and movies account for more than a third of all prime-time download Internet traffic in North America. Its more than 50 original shows garnered 91 Emmy Award nominations this year, second only to premium cable service HBO. But there’s another set of numbers that could spell trouble for the company’s breakneck growth. Netflix has accumulated a hefty $20.54 billion in long- and short-term debt in its effort to produce more original content. Los Angeles Times

The mystery woman in Pacific Palisades

Times columnist Steve Lopez tells the remarkable story of the Pacific Palisades community’s quest to learn the identity of a homeless woman in the upscale area. The tale spans from the Pacific Ocean to Northern Europe. Los Angeles Times

L.A. City Hall promised reforms; then the movement stalled

As an election loomed this year, Los Angeles politicians were eager to prove that moneyed interests had not bought City Hall. Five City Council members called for a ban on campaign contributions from real estate developers seeking city approvals, saying it would address the perception that L.A. engages in “pay-to-play” politics. But that crusade appears to have stalled. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

On again: A state appeals court judge ruled Saturday that Southern California Gas Co. can resume operations at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility, the source of the biggest methane leak in the country’s history. Los Angeles Times

Taking sides: Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is speaking out against vandalism and race-based tactics being used against art galleries and a coffee shop in Boyle Heights amid gentrification concerns, saying the actions were “unacceptable” and would not be tolerated. Los Angeles Times

Mall survival: So what should the luxury South Coast Plaza mall do with the Sears store? Some ideas might surprise you. A car dealership, anyone? Orange County Register

Traffic alert: If you’re making an evening run to Los Angeles International Airport in the next three weeks, it’s best to avoid parts of the 405 Freeway. Lanes on the busy freeway that many drivers use to get to and from the airport will be fully or partially closed at night for 15 weekdays. Los Angeles Times

Adding up: Sticker shock for Jewish parents in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A low-key style: California Treasurer John Chiang has won three statewide elections, yet remains nowhere near as well-known as his gubernatorial rivals Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa. Los Angeles Times

Something missing: After November’s supersized ballot, which sparked the most expensive ballot measure election in California history, the political arena where initiatives are crafted has been in a summer of stagnation. That’s surprising, given the short time frame left for organizing an effort to get on the ballot in 2018. Los Angeles Times

A lesson from above? Amid a desperate housing crisis from San Diego to San Francisco, what can California learn about development from Vancouver? Quartz

Plus: The national implications of Venice Beach’s weird scene being evicted amid rising property values. The Atlantic