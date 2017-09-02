Essential California: A Trump-fueled civil war among California Democrats

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Sept. 2. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

TOP STORIES

Democratic civil war: At a time when the Democratic base is more restive than it has been in decades, Sen. Dianne Feinstein ignited a firestorm earlier this week when she refused to back the impeachment of President Trump and instead called for “patience” over his presidency. Her statements could become an albatross because of the state’s shifting demographics and political leanings, as the 84-year-old decides whether to seek a sixth term. Los Angeles Times

New mission: After six months in an immigrant detention facility, the taquero whose daughter recorded his arrest as he took her to school has walked out as an activist. Los Angeles Times

L.A.’s identity: So much of Los Angeles’ dark pop culture identity was formed by the classic sci-fi movie “Blade Runner.” The director of the reboot says his movie will be distinct from the original. “The movie we did is deeply inspired by the first movie, but we tried not to become a pastiche or parody. We used elements from the first movie with humility and tried to find a strength in them. But this movie has its own personality.” Los Angeles Times

Plate ruling: The California Supreme Court has decided that data from millions of vehicle license plate images collected by the Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments are not confidential investigative records that can be kept from public disclosure. Los Angeles Times

Tough times: Walt Disney Co.’s ABC Television Group plans to make substantial job cuts, including at the broadcast network’s Burbank headquarters, in an effort to reduce costs at a time when traditional TV networks face huge challenges. Los Angeles Times

DACA decision: The White House promised a decision Tuesday on so-called Dreamers. Many of the nation's business, religious and congressional leaders have urged President Trump to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields young immigrants from deportation and provides work permits for employment. Los Angeles Times

AROUND THE STATE

Record-breaker: In almost 150 years of record keeping, it has never been as hot in San Francisco as it was on Friday. Amid a brutal heat wave that has broiled California for a week while intermittently knocking out power to thousands and fueling more than a dozen wildfires, downtown San Francisco hit 106 degrees. Los Angeles Times

Engine check: Here’s a different take on improving the environment. Palo Alto this week approved a ban on running engines more than 2 to 3 minutes while parked. The Mercury News

Big pay: These California counties have the highest rate of six-figure pensions (they might not be who you think). Sacramento Bee

Recovery effort: A mangled car that authorities say may contain the bodies of two missing Thai students was lifted from the middle of a Kings River gorge. Los Angeles Times

Disturbing discovery: What officials described as a mock lynching of a black doll at a San Bernardino school is sparking controversy and anger. The Press-Enterprise

Anger over the homeless: Anger and tension are running high about the huge homeless camps along the Santa Ana River. Orange County Register

New space: L.A.’s newest museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, has brought a bolt of color — not to mention some action — to an industrial pocket of the Arts District. Los Angeles Times

Sticker shock: The $2.6-billion stadium Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building in Inglewood will be the world’s costliest venue, with a ticket pricing plan that would offer the most expensive seats in NFL history. Los Angeles Times

And: The Lakers are facing their own payout. Los Angeles Times

THIS WEEK’S MOST POPULAR STORIES IN ESSENTIAL CALIFORNIA:

1. A Westside apartment with all the amenities for less than $500 — but you had to win the lottery. Los Angeles Times