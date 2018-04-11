Essential California: Zuckerberg faces heat on the Hill

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg faced criticism Tuesday from senators in a Capitol Hill hearing that has amounted to a reckoning on how technology companies obtain and profit from personal data. Clad in a dark suit and bright blue tie rather than his signature gray T-shirt, Zuckerberg offered contrition for his company's mishandling of personal information from up to 87 million unsuspecting Facebook users that landed in the hands of Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked on the Trump campaign. But the session also highlighted how unprepared Congress is to impose game-changing rules on the world's biggest social network. Los Angeles Times