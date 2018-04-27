Essential California: How the Golden State Killer suspect was ID'd

"I moved to San Diego from Pennsylvania in 1988 at age 23 to start my doctorate and soon knew California was home. In 1999, I moved to the Arctic in Alaska from Ventura to work for a few years and experienced extreme homesickness for the first time in my life at age 34! On my first 'visit' back after six months in Alaska, I was flying in over the Sierra and I could see down into Yosemite Valley. I just burst into tears at the sight, and the person sitting next to me asked, 'Are you OK?' and I answered, 'I am now, those are my Sierras!' Whether I backpack the mountains or sail the Pacific, my home is always in California."