Monday’s Southern California high school baseball and softball scores
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Monday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Animo de la Hoya 11, Smidt Tech 5
Chavez 1, Grant 0
Diego Rivera 12, Elizabeth 3
East Valley 11, Lakeview Charter 6
Franklin 17, West Adams 2
Gardena 3, Fremont 1
Northridge Academy 6, Triumph Charter 5
Rancho Dominguez 6, Port of LA 4
RFK Community 11, Mendez 5
Roosevelt 8, Verdugo Hills 7
Salesian 8, Legacy 2
Vaughn 6, Marquez 3
Southern Section
Alhambra 11, Mark Keppel 8
Alta Loma 12, Diamond Bar 1
Anaheim Canyon 8, Yorba Linda 7
Apple Valley 3, Granite Hills 1
Aquinas 12, Woodcrest Christian 1
Arcadia 9, Pasadena 0
Arlington 8, Liberty 2
Banning 9, Big Bear 6
Bellflower 5, Valley Christian 0
Cajon 6, Adelanto 0
California Lutheran 3, Cornerstone Christian 1
Castaic 4, Santa Paula 0
Chadwick 9, Long Beach Jordan 2
Chino Hills 5, Beckman 2
Cypress 6, Santa Ana Foothill 5
Desert Mirage 4, Desert Hot Springs 1
Downey 2, Long Beach Poly 1
Ridgecrest Burroughs 9, Foothill 0
Sierra Canyon 10, Loyola 2
Edison 2, Katella 0
Elsinore 6, Mission Vista 1
El Rancho 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Esperanza 5, Milken 3
Faith Baptist 11, PACS 2
Fountain Valley 6, Lakewood 2
Godinez 7, Placentia Valencia 4
Harvard-Westlake 8, Bishop Alemany 2
Indio 5, San Jacinto Valley Academy 1
Jurupa Hills 5, Eisenhower 2
Kaiser 8, Upland 0
La Canada 11, South Pasadena 8
La Mirada 4, Warren 2
La Salle 4, Charter Oak 3
Littlerock 8, Hesperia Christian 1
Loma Linda Academy 5, Mesa Grande Academy 1
Los Altos 9, Santa Fe 7
Magnolia 7, Western 5
Monrovia 5, Temple City 0
Newport Harbor 2, Aliso Niguel 1
Nordhoff 25, Bishop Diego 4
Northwood 12, Mission Viejo 3
Oxnard 5, Malibu 4
Pioneer 10, Rosemead 3
Ramona 2, Riverside King 1
Rancho Alamitos 6, Saddleback 3
Rancho Cucamonga 2, Glendora 1
Riverside Notre Dame 8, Rancho Verde 7
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3, Ocean View 0
Santa Maria 14, Valley Christian Academy 4
San Marino 8, Cerritos 1
Savanna 9, Los Amigos 3
Segerstrom 3, Costa Mesa 1
Sonora 5, Sunny Hills 2
South Hills 5, Ayala 4
South Torrance 15, Peninsula 9
Tahquitz 10, West Valley 1
Temecula Valley 1, Compton Early College 1
Twentynine Palms 14, Cathedral City 5
Vasquez 11, Golden Valley 4
Vista Murrieta 3, Etiwanda 2
Windward 4, Grace 0
Woodbridge 3, La Palma Kennedy 2
YULA 10, Buckley 1
Intersectional
Animo Venice 20, Animo City of Champions 3
Calabasas 12, Kennedy 2
Palos Verdes 8, Narbonne 2
Pasadena Poly 11, Eagle Rock 8
SOFTBALL
City Section
Bell 15, Maywood Academy 4
Cleveland 9, North Hollywood 5
Community Charter 21, VAAS 0
Contreras 14, Hollywood 5
Legacy 16, Hamilton 1
Marquez 10, Lincoln 0
Mendez 31, Bernstein 21
Narbonne 13, Fairfax 12
Orthopaedic 9, Roybal 6
Triumph Charter 20, University Prep Value 9
Southern Section
Adelanto 20, ACE 7
Anaheim 12, Costa Mesa 2
Apple Valley 18, Victor Valley 2
Arlington 1, Ramona 1
Arroyo 13, Garey 1
Banning 17, Big Bear 15
Beckman 10, Dana Hills 0
Bishop Amat 8, Lakewood St. Joseph 1
Bishop Diego 16, Valley Christian Academy 0
Buena Park 10, Whitney 0
Burbank 7, Mayfield 6
Cajon 20, Rialto 1
Coachella Valley 9, Cathedral City 3
Coastal Christian 12, Del Oro 1
Colton 6, Hesperia Christian 1
Foothill Tech 18, Carpinteria 0
Glendale 6, Lynwood 5
Grace 8, Santa Paula 5
Hacienda Heights Wilson 8, Nogales 5
Hawthorne 17, Saddleback 2
Hemet 14, Anza Hamilton 0
Immanuel Christian 27, Lucerne Valley 1
Irvine University 14, Savanna 1
Jurupa Hills 15, Colony 9
Lakeside 17, Temecula Prep 2
Los Osos 0, Kaiser 2
Maranatha 28, Pasadena 26
Mesa Grande Academy 3, Loma Linda Academy 2
Muir 12, La Canada 2
Newbury Park 8, Royal 5
North Torrance 4, Wiseburn Da Vinci 1
Palm Springs 6, Excelsior Charter 5
Portola 18, Orange 3
Rancho Cucamonga 16, Chino 12
Rancho Verde 13, Riverside Notre Dame 2
Riverside King 13, Temescal Canyon 2
Riverside Prep 6, Redlands East Valley 3
San Clemente 3, Woodbridge 3
San Jacinto Valley Academy 4, West Valley 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 13, Westminster 4
Santa Monica 2, Peninsula 1
Santa Rosa Academy 10, Jurupa Valley 7
Serrano 13, Riverside North 8
Summit 20, University Prep 10
Twentynine Palms 11, Moreno Valley 5
Upland 16, West Covina 0
Valencia 5, Thousand Oaks 0
Viewpoint 10, Faith Baptist 0
Westminster La Quinta 13, Godinez 12
Intersectional
Camarillo 8, El Camino Real 1
El Rancho 11, LA Roosevelt 0
Ridgecrest Burroughs 21, Bakersfield Foothill 2
