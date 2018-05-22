Essential California: The lessons of Lassen Peak

"When I was 6, my family moved to California from Minnesota, but first my dad prepared us. 'Well,' he said, 'You'll see the ocean.' As a Minnesotan, I had no concept of an ocean, but I knew lakes. I pictured myself standing in the sand by our nearby lake and with my 6-year-old powers, I moved the perimeter pines out a few yards to make the lake bigger. I thought I was ready. My fabulous parents took us to Huntington Beach for our first view of the Pacific Ocean. Nothing but water and sand. Forever. Infinite. I'm not 6 anymore and I still remember the sight."