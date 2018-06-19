Essential California: Fury by the border

“After basic training in San Antonio, Texas, in 1958, I was sent to March Air Force Base in Riverside to become a crash rescue firefighter. And yes, you can fry an egg on the flight line in the heat of a summer’s day in that desert! Hated the hot summers and cold winters, especially on my 305 Honda motorcycle. Years later, living in England and putting up with the damp and rain, my brother who lived in Foster City near San Francisco suggested I check out Santa Cruz, as the weather was mild, people humanitarians as well as the government. Close to San Francisco, mountains, Monterey Bay for my beloved fishing, Big Sur, Carmel, etc. After my family enjoyed a week in Santa Cruz on vacation, my daughter and I talked it into my English-born wife to move there in 1982. When I walked among redwood trees over 3,000 years old, I knew that we found heaven on earth. Stability, peace, love and contentment!”