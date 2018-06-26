Essential California: Family arrests at border stop, for now

”In 1965 I had the good fortune to be selected to attend UC Santa Cruz, where we were pioneers high on a hill in the middle of redwood forests with an amazing view of the California coast. When I graduated, I was offered two teaching jobs, one in Salinas and one in Sonoma. The northern redwoods and the small farming community of Sonoma won out. Back then, Sonoma had one stoplight. Beyond it were open fields and abandoned buildings. I moved into the only apartment building in town. But things were about to change. The local grocery store that had been located in an old roller rink was soon to close. Safeway was moving in. Two years later we put a down payment on a cabin overlooking the vineyards, and the rest is history.”