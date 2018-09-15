Essential California: Gov. Brown's cosmic boom

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Sept. 15. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

Gov. Moonbeam is finally sending California into space. Jerry Brown closed his climate summit in San Francisco on Friday with a dramatic announcement: California will launch its own satellite into orbit to track and monitor the formation of pollutants that cause climate change. He did it with a flourish: “With science still under attack and the climate threat growing, we’re launching our own damn satellite.” Los Angeles Times

— The bottom-up approach of California and some cities to climate change in the age of Trump might actually be the most effective approach. The Economist

— Will China join with California? New York Times

— How the “divestiture” movement reached its apex this week on the streets of San Francisco. The New Yorker

— Not so fast. Climate change ambitions on display this week in San Francisco aren’t enough. Wired

Wildfires update

A firefighter who died in August while battling the Mendocino Complex fire was killed when the force of a retardant drop from an air tanker knocked a nearly 90-foot Douglas fir on top of him. Los Angeles Times

— Fighting wildfires with cash. Wired

High tension

An allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of improper behavior during his high school years is becoming a political headache for Sen. Dianne Feinstein. She’s being attacked by her opponent, Kevin de León, for her handling of the woman’s allegations, and the matter probably won’t derail Kavanaugh’s bid for the high court. Los Angeles Times

Drama: Allegations of fake pregnancies and lies roil San Clemente. Orange County Register

Michael Bauer’s goodbye: A legendary San Francisco restaurant critic looks back on 30 years of meals. San Francisco Chronicle

Unusual path: The high school dropout who now runs the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Los Angeles Times

Dream house: “LOS ANGELES BECKONS the restless. It hums a million small reasons to slough off your life and move there — 72 degrees and sunny (even when it’s not), the city feels like it unfurls forever, offering the wild promise of self-invention, a frontier land of permissiveness and cheap avocados and good light.” — So begins a story about Eagle Rock’s own magic castle. New York Times

Behind the story: Inside the empty building that became a home for squatters in the heart of Hollywood. LAist

“Jane Doe”: One week after the Los Angeles Times reported that 20th Century Fox had deleted a scene featuring Steven Wilder Striegel from “The Predator” after learning that he is a registered sex offender, the 14-year-old girl involved in the case is speaking out. She’s now 24. Los Angeles Times

Key ruling: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday barring the Trump administration from imposing requirements that local jurisdictions cooperate with immigration agents to receive anti-gang funds. Los Angeles Times

Brooklyn Heights? Google is going waaaay back in finding names for communities on its maps. Los Angeles Magazine

