Essential California: Fire and fury in Thousand Oaks

“My ancestors arrived from Mexico in the 1840s, so my family has seen major changes. In the 1940s, my memory is of Route 66. I think of the family driving through the orange and lemon groves in bloom with the perfumed air. Looking up at the San Gabriel Mountains covered in winter snow, while we enjoyed the sunshine. You could stop at one of the orange juice stands and have a glass for 10 cents. My relative had a lemon grove in Glendora, and I remember swimming in the cold, cold waters of the San Gabriel River in Duarte.”