Today: All Ears on the 9th Circuit. A Puma in the City.

TOP STORIES

All Ears on the 9th Circuit

For an audio-only hearing in federal court, it drew extraordinary attention on TV and online: pointed questions for more than an hour from a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for both sides in the fight over President Trump’s limits on travel from several predominantly Muslim countries. While we wait for a decision, here’s a look at what both sides said, how Trump’s own words were used against his case, and why you shouldn’t read too much into how sharp the questioning was.

When Reality Hits the Wall

When Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly went to Capitol Hill, he took the fall — saying the travel ban confusion is “all on me.” Then, he talked the wall. The plan involves sections of wall and fence, as well as open spaces that would be monitored, because we live in “a world of finite time [and] resources.” Among other measures under consideration: demanding visa applicants’ social media passwords before they can fly to the U.S.

More Politics

-- Sen. Elizabeth Warren has earned a rare rebuke by the Senate for quoting Coretta Scott King and now is forbidden from speaking again on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general.

-- Andy Puzder, Trump’s nominee for Labor secretary, admitted to employing a housekeeper who was an immigrant in the U.S. illegally.

-- Millions of you debated over Betsy DeVos, who was confirmed as Education secretary in a historic tie-breaker vote. Tell us what you think.

-- Melania Trump refiled a libel lawsuit claiming she lost a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to profit off her high profile.

A Puma in the City

From the moment P-22 was discovered, he was a celebrity. How this mountain lion wound up in Griffith Park, set amid L.A.’s urban sprawl, is anyone’s guess. His daily life is a mystery too, rarely seen other than in the occasional mishaps that occur when a predator dwells in an 8-square-mile green space with more than 5 million human visitors a year. Here is a week in the life of the big cat, in graphics, video and words.

Fix That Pothole or Pay That Pension?

The city of Richmond in Northern California has cut back on road repairs, new library books and employees — eliminating nearly 20% of its workforce since 2008. A major cause of its problems? The huge growth in pension costs. By 2021, retirement expenses could exceed $70 million, or 41% of the city’s general fund. As the latest story in our pension crisis series shows, it’s a stark example of the financial stress facing cities across California.

Who’s the Macho Man Now?

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes. Millions who marched around the globe the day after the inauguration. As Meredith Blake writes in this commentary, women are the ones who consistently seem to get under Trump’s skin. Up next: Rosie O’Donnell as Steve Bannon?

CALIFORNIA

-- The “atmospheric river” returned with a vengeance to Northern California, with flooding in rural towns and snow piling up in the Sierra Nevada.

-- Steve Lopez: How do you feel about subsidizing private schools, using students as political pawns, and escalating the war for control of public education?

-- Former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder visited Sacramento to meet with his clients in upcoming clashes with the Trump administration: California’s legislators.

-- For more than two decades, this foster father has served only children on the brink.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Jane Kaczmarek makes a big departure from “Malcolm in the Middle” in a revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” at the Geffen Playhouse.

-- Two paintings by Diego Rivera, including his 1915 Cubist masterpiece, have joined an exhibition of Rivera and Picasso works at LACMA.

-- Salman Rushdie, an author who was a fierce Trump critic during the campaign, will take on American politics in his next novel, “The Golden House.”

-- “Battlestar Galactica” actor Richard Hatch has died at age 71.

CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD

On this date in 1931, James Dean was born in Marion, Ind. At the time of his death in a late-afternoon car crash in San Luis Obispo County on Sept. 30, 1955, he was considered one of Hollywood’s brightest new movie stars. Here is The Times’ obituary.