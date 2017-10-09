Today: That DACA Deal? There’s a Catch

The White House is demanding some hard-line immigration policies as part of its deal to give protections to roughly 700,000 so-called Dreamers; President Trump is feuding with another Republican senator; memorials remembered the victims of the Las Vegas shooting; and Harvey Weinstein is out of a job.
TOP STORIES
That DACA Deal? There’s a Catch
Is it a negotiating ploy or a deal-breaker? In exchange for protecting “Dreamers,” the Trump administration wants major changes to the immigration system, a crackdown on “sanctuary cities” and construction of that wall. Among those the administration would like to keep out of the U.S.: family members of citizens, and Central American children who cross the border seeking asylum. Democrats say the latest demands don’t at all resemble what President Trump and Sen. Charles E. Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, a.k.a. “Chuck and Nancy,” had agreed to last month. Meanwhile, another aspect of Trump’s immigration policy is coming under fire from those who deal with victims of domestic violence. Reports of such abuse decreased among Latino residents in California’s largest cities in the first half of 2017. Some say it’s because immigrants are afraid to deal with authorities, though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement disputes it.
Trump’s Fussing and Feuding Again
A cryptic new threat aimed at North Korea. Feuding with a GOP senator. A suggestion of “equal time” to counter “anti-Trump” late-night hosts. Praise for Vice President Mike Pence’s walkout after NFL players knelt during the national anthem. A claim: “Nobody could have done what I’ve done for #PuertoRico with so little appreciation.” President Trump was certainly active on Twitter this weekend. Perhaps the biggest reaction came from his attacks on Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who called the White House an “adult day-care center.” Later, Corker told the New York Times that Trump’s behavior could set the U.S. “on the path to World War III.”
The Lives Cut Short in Las Vegas
Two of the victims had survived serving in combat. Three were engaged to be married. Three died trying to save others. Thirty-six were women. The youngest was 20 years old. The 58 people who were killed in the Las Vegas massacre represent a cross-section of America. Over the weekend, they were remembered in memorial services. Meanwhile, investigators continued to look into the background of a killer who once spent his time in the solitary world of video poker and whom acquaintances consistently described as laid back.
‘Dirty John’: The Final Chapters
Debra Newell had wanted so badly for her fifth marriage to work. But the size of her mistake was dawning on her, as she and John Meehan approached their first anniversary. Was there a way out? Part 5 and Part 6 of The Times’ weeklong series “Dirty John” bring the story to a conclusion. It’s also available as a podcast, where you can hear Newell and others tell the tale. Do you have questions for reporter Christopher Goffard? Please submit them here before his Facebook Live Q&A on Wednesday.
Harvey Weinstein, You’re Fired
A 2015 survey of Oscar acceptance speeches found that Harvey Weinstein was thanked more frequently than God. That’s how much power the movie producer wielded in Hollywood, where he was as famous for his explosive temper as his taste in film. Now Weinstein has been forced out of his company after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced last week. Of those allegations, one executive who used to work with Weinstein said: “The only thing I’m surprised about is how long it took.”
An Island Begins to Overstay Its Welcome
After Hurricane Irma devastated the tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda and another storm threatened, all 1,800 people were ordered to evacuate to Antigua 35 miles away. A month later, some residents are going back to survey the damage, but most remain on Antigua, staying with relatives, friends or strangers. That’s already straining the goodwill of Antiguans, not to mention the schools and social safety net. But with Barbuda described as “uninhabitable,” a mass homecoming is still far off.
OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND
-- Columnist Steve Lopez finds that, even in California, some people think Trump is doing just fine as president.
-- In hurricane-hit Puerto Rico, doctors only now are discovering the problems in remote towns.
-- The inmate-run newsroom at San Quentin State Prison is mourning its former editor in chief, who was recently released and then killed in a car crash.
-- How a network of citizen-spies foiled Nazi plots to exterminate Jews in 1930s L.A..
-- You can blame Walt Disney or “Game of Thrones.” It doesn't matter. We’re hooked on castles.
MUST-WATCH VIDEO
-- Analysis: Are the Dodgers going for the sweep and a swim?
-- Artist Ai Weiwei felt compelled to take on the global refugee crisis in his new documentary.
-- My Favorite Room: Former NFL player Tony Gonzalez and his wife, game-show host October Gonzalez, introduce you to their “catchall” office.
CALIFORNIA
-- A program called “Flutes Across the World” has become the center of an investigation as police try to determine whether the instruments were contaminated with semen.
-- A new state housing law could kill a 30-year-old rule that slowed development in Los Angeles.
-- Today is Columbus Day, and the prospect of replacing it with Indigenous Peoples Day in L.A. and other areas doesn’t sit well with many Italian Americans.
-- Santa Ana winds and fire warnings? It must be October in Southern California.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Jason Aldean and his band made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” to perform the late Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” in response to the Las Vegas shooting.
-- In San Bernardino, the Cal Jam rock festival, one of the first major outdoor concerts after the Route 91 tragedy, brought fans together for the Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and unity through music.
-- “Blade Runner 2049” topped the weekend box office charts, but despite strong reviews and positive audience reaction, its ticket sales were below estimates.
-- Magician Siegfried Tieber is definitely ready for his close-up.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
For five years in the 1970s, John Lennon and Yoko Ono took a break from recording and being in the public eye. “I kept reading these mysterious little items about how I had become a lunatic or something who sat in a dark room all day with this long hair and these long fingernails,” he told The Times’ Robert Hilburn not long before he was shot to death in 1980. “I thought it was all hysterical.” Lennon would have turned 77 today.
NATION-WORLD
-- Local military forces have recovered the body of a U.S. Army commando who was left behind after a daylight ambush that killed three other Green Berets in Niger.
-- Hurricane Nate has drenched parts of the South, but it lacked the punch of previous storms.
-- The U.S. Embassy in Turkey announced that it was suspending the issuance of non-immigrant visas in the country, the latest indication of a frayed relationship.
-- The first casualty of North Korean nuclear tests? The country’s environment.
BUSINESS
-- Downtown L.A.’s historic office buildings are returning to the office market instead of being converted to apartments, condominiums or hotels, as they have been for more than a decade.
-- Much more than washing machines are at stake in a case that could test Trump’s trade agenda.
SPORTS
-- The Dodgers, who lead the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 in their playoff series, play Game 3 today. The Dodgers’ players from eight countries speaking more than half a dozen languages and its diverse leadership team reflect the melting pot that is L.A.
-- The Chargers got their first victory of the season against the New York Giants, while the Rams stumbled in their push to be a playoff contender.
OPINION
-- Two decades of mass shootings later, not much has changed in “Gun Nation.”
-- Why L.A. is right to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- A deep dive on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who faces chaos overseas and in the White House. (The New Yorker)
-- Columnist Nicholas Kristof goes to North Korea to find a country fortifying its people to expect a nuclear war with the U.S. (New York Times)
-- RIP: A eulogy for AOL Instant Messenger. (The Atlantic)
ONLY IN L.A.
“It’s PEANUT TIME, everybody!” For 43 years, Robert Sanchez has made his pitch on the stairs of Dodger Stadium, following in the footsteps of octogenarian peanut pitcher Ronnie Nelsen and famed behind-the-back-peanut-tosser Roger Owens. But this is 2017, so Sanchez has an Instagram account, of course: pnutman88.
