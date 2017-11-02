Today: A Terror Suspect Is Charged — and Trump Charges Ahead

Were Los Angeles police too aggressive in arresting protesters after the election of Donald Trump last year? During marches between Nov. 7 and Nov. 12, the LAPD arrested 462 people, far more than any other law enforcement agency in the country. Of those, a Times analysis shows, the department sought formal charges in 10 cases, and prosecutors have filed charges against just three people . As protests to mark the one-year anniversary near, civil liberties advocates say the tactics used in 2016 could have a chilling effect on people’s exercising of their 1st Amendment rights.

One Facebook ad showed Hillary Clinton ’s face with a black X on it. Another demanded she be removed from the presidential race because of “the dynastic succession of the Clinton family in American politics.” And one account urged people to protest at a Houston mosque while another encouraged Muslims to counterprotest. The link: Russia. Members of the House and Senate released these ads and told executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google that they failed to do enough . “You created these platforms and now they are being misused,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein said. “You have to be the ones to do something about it or we will.”

The Houston Astros celebrate beating the Dodgers to win the World Series. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Investigators say the man charged in the deadly New York truck attack told them he became radicalized watching Islamic State videos on his cellphone, planned the attack for Halloween to maximize its carnage and even asked for an ISIS flag to be draped in his hospital room. Will he get the death penalty? That’s what President Trump called for in a tweet, after earlier suggesting the man may be sent to Guantanamo Bay. While the investigation proceeds into the driver and his “mysterious” life , and an international group of victims is mourned, Trump has given his condolences; criticized Democrats ; called for a crackdown on immigration programs , including the one used by the suspect to enter the U.S.; and expressed frustration with the criminal justice process, calling it “a joke” and “a laughingstock.”

-- From the locker room: Dodgers players Kenley Jansen, Corey Bellinger and Rich Hill talk about losing Game 7.

-- For bored Baghdadis seeking a thrill, daredevil motorcycle tricks are the way to go.

CALIFORNIA

-- If the homeless woman you saw were your mother, would you keep moving or step in to help? Columnist Steve Lopez takes another look at the problem of helping the gravely ill on the streets.

-- A federal appeals court has decided that an Orange County sheriff’s deputy who in 2013 continued to shoot a felled suspect and then stomped his head may be sued for using excessive deadly force.

-- With the first major storm of autumn expected in Northern California this weekend, officials are scrambling to contain potentially toxic runoff from the ash and debris of wine country burn zones.

-- Meanwhile, officials in Imperial Beach say sewage flowing up the coast from Tijuana fouled miles of shoreline over the weekend, severely sickening surfers and other beachgoers.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Dustin Hoffman has apologized after being accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern in 1985 on the set of a TV adaptation of "Death of a Salesman."

-- Film critic Kenneth Turan says Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” is a coming-of-age movie so real you won’t believe it’s fiction.

-- Netflix is bringing author Margaret Atwood back to the small screen with “Alias Grace.” TV critic Lorraine Ali calls it “gripping.”

-- Robert Plant says he is too enamored of the music he’s making with the Sensational Space Shifters to give any serious thought to public clamoring for another Led Zeppelin reunion.

CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD

Before Burt Lancaster became a Hollywood star, he was a college athlete who quit to join the circus, a clothing salesman, a firefighter, a truck driver and a draftee into the armed forces during World War II. Lancaster, who was born in New York on this date in 1913, would win an Oscar for his role in 1960’s “Elmer Gantry.” When Lancaster died in 1994, his friend Kirk Douglas said: “You know, Burt isn’t really dead…. People years from now will still be seeing us shooting at each other ... still watching him in his many other great films. At least he’s at peace now.”

NATION-WORLD

-- Attorneys representing news outlets including the Los Angeles Times have filed two lawsuits in Nevada asking officials to turn over law enforcement records related to the Las Vegas massacre.

-- More from the Las Vegas aftermath: A woman’s desperate search for the man she had tried to save after the shooting.

-- How the Día de los Muertos tradition continues in Mexico, even for those who lost everything in the 7.1 magnitude quake.

-- Brazilian teens share their take on the volatile political situation in their country.

BUSINESS

-- The decision by House Republican leaders to retain the current top individual tax rate disappointed conservatives, but experts say there is still plenty to make the richest Americans the overall winners.

-- How Las Vegas and California's wine country are trying to lure tourists back after tragedies.

-- Tesla says full-speed production of its Model 3 car won't come for months, and it reported a loss of $671.1 million in the third quarter. So far this year, it’s lost $1.66 billion.

SPORTS

-- Hey, at least one L.A. team could beat a team from Texas: The Clippers rolled to an easy victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

-- Also looking on the positive side: Jared Goff’s career as a Ram has started a lot like Eli Manning’s when he broke in with the Giants. Manning would become a two-time Super Bowl champion.

OPINION

-- Don't use the New York terror attack to justify watering down our freedoms.

-- Admit it: Radical Islamic terrorism is different.